CALGARY -- Sundre RCMP filed charges against an Innisfail man Friday in relation to an Aug. 6 head-on collision that took place near Sundre.

Jeremy Meissner, 44, of Innisfail faces multiple charges after his 2009 pickup truck collided head-on with a 1963 car traveling east, then hit a 2018 truck traveling westbound.

The 41-year-old driver of the car was taken to hospital by STARS with serious, life-threatening injuries. Meissner suffered serious, non life-threatening injuries as well.

Meisser was charged with the following:

* Dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm;

* Fail to comply with a breath demand;

* Impaired operation of a conveyance while impaired by drug and/or alcohol;

* Impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm while impaired by drug and/or alcohol;

* Four counts of fail to comply with a release order

After being arrested in Innisfail and brought before a justice of the peace, Meissner was released on a $2000 promise to pay release order, with several conditions attached. He was ordered to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on February 8, 2021 to speak to the allegations.

Meissner had submitted a blood sample, which was sent to the National Forensics Lab in Edmonton for analysis, but COVID-19 protocols delayed the completion of the process until recently. Upon receiving the results, Sundre RCMP filed charges against Meissner.

“The lives of the victim and his family were dramatically changed from that collision that day and I am glad to report that the Sundre RCMP commenced the need for accountability of Mr. Meissner’s selfish actions," said Cpl. Karl Mandel of the Sundre RCMP.

"I can only hope that our judicial system will provide some peace to those impacted.”