Charges in Lethbridge hostage taking upgraded amid examination of firearm

Tactical team members outside of the Lethbridge Legal Guidance office in downtown Lethbridge on July 14 during a hostage situation. Tactical team members outside of the Lethbridge Legal Guidance office in downtown Lethbridge on July 14 during a hostage situation.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina