Charges in Lethbridge hostage taking upgraded amid examination of firearm
Some of the charges laid against a woman accused in a hostage taking in downtown Lethbridge in July have been changed after further investigation into the weapons used.
The incident unfolded at the Lethbridge Legal Guidance office in the 400 block of 5 Street South on July 15.
Police say four employees were working when a woman entered and asked to speak with a specific lawyer who was not available.
The woman then asked to use the washroom and, roughly 10 minutes later, returned armed with what appeared to be a handgun.
The suspect allegedly pointed the gun at the employees and began threatening them and demanding they get the lawyer on the phone.
Three of the employees were able to escape but the woman allegedly forced a 54-year-old woman into an office, pushing chairs up against the door.
The tactical team and crisis negotiators swarmed the office. After an hour of negotiations, officers entered the building and apprehended the suspect.
The hostage, 54-year-old Kathryn Linder, had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. She has since been released from hospital and told CTV News it took 56 stiches to mend her wounds.
Courtney Louise Shaw of Lethbridge was charged with 15 offences, including use of an imitation firearm while committing an offence.
On Wednesday, the Lethbridge Police Service said testing of the airsoft handgun seized at the scene determined it met the definition of a firearm based on the velocity of its projectile.
As a result, original charges referring to 'use of an imitation firearm' have been changed to firearm charges.
Shaw's updated charges are as follows:
- Attempted murder;
- Aggravated assault;
- Taking a hostage;
- Assault with a weapon (knife);
- Two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;
- Four counts each of unlawful confinement;
- Uttering threats;
- Pointing a firearm, and
- And assault with a weapon (firearm).
Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 1.
