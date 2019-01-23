Police say a male driver is charged with failing to stop at the scene of a crash in connection with an incident that sent a member of the Calgary EMS to hospital.

On Tuesday evening, an EMS crew was on Hillgrove Drive S.W. at about 9:00 p.m. for a medical call.

While the paramedics were helping their patient, one of the members was loading equipment into the back of the ambulance.

A silver Mercedes-Benz sedan stopped behind the service vehicle for a moment but then quickly accelerated around it, hitting the paramedic who was still in the road.

The paramedic suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result but continued to help his patient before being transported to the hospital himself for treatment.

The vehicle was later found at a nearby home.

Police attended the residence and found a man matching the description of the driver and arrested him without incident.

Kenneth Muraweski, 69, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident that involved bodily harm.

Police remind Calgarians to always take care around all emergency vehicles, especially when those vehicles have their emergency lights activated.

Drivers must always follow the instructions of emergency personnel and stop if it’s not safe to proceed.

While passing emergency vehicles, drivers must drive the speed limit or 60 km/h, whichever is slower.