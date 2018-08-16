Calgary police say that five people are facing charges in connection to two separate investigations that culminated in multiple arrests on the same day.

On August 13, the CPS Auto Theft Resource Team (ATRT), discovered a 2013 Audi Q5 that was reported stolen from a home in Huntington Hills two days earlier.

Officers took up positions within sight of the vehicle and eventually two people, a man and a woman, entered the Audi and proceeded to drive to the Superstore at Harvest Hills Boulevard N.E.

While there, the officers witnesses the male suspect snatch an unattended purse from a grocery cart and flee the scene.

The Audi was then followed to the Wal-Mart in Royal Oak where the man attempted to use the credit cards from the stolen purse.

Officers moved in and arrested both individuals when they left the store.

Jordan Hagman, 34, has been charged with:

possession of stolen property over $5,000

theft under $5,000

possession of a stolen credit card

breach of recognizance

unlawful possession of an identification document

driving without insurance

Ashley Blakely, 32, has been charged with:

possession of a controlled substance

occupying a stolen vehicle

possession of a stolen credit card

unlawful possession of an identification document

In the second incident, also on August 13, the ATRT found a Ford F-350 that was reported stolen from Irricana two days earler.

Investigators witnessed the truck being driven by a man with two female passengers along Stoney Trail.

They followed it south out through the city, stopping at a rural property before continuing on to Okotoks, where it’s believed the female suspects took items from a Shopper’s Drug Mart store.

Police then followed the suspects to a Costco store where the women got out and were promptly arrested inside the store.

The male took off in the truck and attempted to evade police by driving on the rural roads between Okotoks and Calgary.

RCMP deployed a spike belt and the suspect’s vehicle drove over it, resulting in three of his tires being punctured.

The man then continued to avoid capture for an additional 30 km while driving on three rims at speeds of 100 to 150 km/h.

When the suspect attempted to drive back into Calgary on Stoney Trail, he lost control and struck a sign and then ended up in the ditch.

The male suspect fled the truck on foot and even flagged down another driver before he was arrested.

Corey Bates, 40, is charged with:

theft of motor vehicle over $5,000

possession of stolen property under $5,000

criminal dangerous driving

criminal flight from police

three Traffic Safety Act tickets

Janelle Umpherville, 28, is charged with:

possession of methamphetamine

possession of stolen property over $5,000

Sandra Woloshyn, 36, is charged with:

possession of stolen property over $5,000

possession of methamphetamine

possession of stolen property under $5,000

two counts of breach of recognizance

All five of the accused are scheduled to appear in court later this month.