Charges laid after five arrested in stolen vehicle investigations on the same day
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 11:23AM MDT
Calgary police say that five people are facing charges in connection to two separate investigations that culminated in multiple arrests on the same day.
On August 13, the CPS Auto Theft Resource Team (ATRT), discovered a 2013 Audi Q5 that was reported stolen from a home in Huntington Hills two days earlier.
Officers took up positions within sight of the vehicle and eventually two people, a man and a woman, entered the Audi and proceeded to drive to the Superstore at Harvest Hills Boulevard N.E.
While there, the officers witnesses the male suspect snatch an unattended purse from a grocery cart and flee the scene.
The Audi was then followed to the Wal-Mart in Royal Oak where the man attempted to use the credit cards from the stolen purse.
Officers moved in and arrested both individuals when they left the store.
Jordan Hagman, 34, has been charged with:
- possession of stolen property over $5,000
- theft under $5,000
- possession of a stolen credit card
- breach of recognizance
- unlawful possession of an identification document
- driving without insurance
Ashley Blakely, 32, has been charged with:
- possession of a controlled substance
- occupying a stolen vehicle
- possession of a stolen credit card
- unlawful possession of an identification document
In the second incident, also on August 13, the ATRT found a Ford F-350 that was reported stolen from Irricana two days earler.
Investigators witnessed the truck being driven by a man with two female passengers along Stoney Trail.
They followed it south out through the city, stopping at a rural property before continuing on to Okotoks, where it’s believed the female suspects took items from a Shopper’s Drug Mart store.
Police then followed the suspects to a Costco store where the women got out and were promptly arrested inside the store.
The male took off in the truck and attempted to evade police by driving on the rural roads between Okotoks and Calgary.
RCMP deployed a spike belt and the suspect’s vehicle drove over it, resulting in three of his tires being punctured.
The man then continued to avoid capture for an additional 30 km while driving on three rims at speeds of 100 to 150 km/h.
When the suspect attempted to drive back into Calgary on Stoney Trail, he lost control and struck a sign and then ended up in the ditch.
The male suspect fled the truck on foot and even flagged down another driver before he was arrested.
Corey Bates, 40, is charged with:
- theft of motor vehicle over $5,000
- possession of stolen property under $5,000
- criminal dangerous driving
- criminal flight from police
- three Traffic Safety Act tickets
Janelle Umpherville, 28, is charged with:
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of stolen property over $5,000
Sandra Woloshyn, 36, is charged with:
- possession of stolen property over $5,000
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of stolen property under $5,000
- two counts of breach of recognizance
All five of the accused are scheduled to appear in court later this month.