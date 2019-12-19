CALGARY -- Police say a man who called 911 to report a suspicious package in a vehicle along Macleod Trail told an officer he was the one who placed an explosive device there.

Charges have now been laid against him.

A man called 911 about 10 a.m. on Wednesday to report a suspicious black BMW parked behind the Best Western Hotel in the 3600 block of Macleod Trail.

He was in a nearby restaurant while talking to a dispatcher when an officer walked in on an unrelated matter. Police say the man went up to the officer and reiterated his concerns, however the officer recognized him and placed him under arrest for breaching release conditions.

"The man indicated he had placed an explosive device within the car," reads a release from police.

The Tactical Unit was called in, several nearby buildings were evacuated and the CTrain was stopped between the Erlton and 39th Avenue stations for several hours until police determined the threat was not credible.

Yunbiao Wang, 30, is charged with falsely reporting an offence has been committed and failure to comply with a release order.