CALGARY -- Lethbridge police say two men have been charged after they found quantities of drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, during a traffic stop.

Officials say police stopped a vehicle in the 2200 block of Ninth Avenue South and arrested two men from Lethbridge at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

A search of the suspects' vehicle discovered:

160 grams of methamphetamine

132 grams of fentanyl

four grams of cocaine

various prescription pills

drug paraphernalia

approximately $4,295 in cash

Police say the street value of the drugs is about $37,000.

Shaun Hlavach, 35, is charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000

Breach of a release order stemming from an earlier drug-related arrest

Dylan Sokol, 25, is charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000

Three counts of breach of an undertaking

Hlavach is scheduled to appear in court on April 22 while Sokol will appear in court on April 29.