Charges laid after Standoff, Alta., man found with drugs, weapons
A southern Alberta man is facing charges after he was allegedly found in possession of illegal drugs and weapons.
Members of the Blood Tribe Police Service were called to Standoff, Alta., on Monday for reports of a suspicious person.
Investigators arrested a suspect, who was carrying five grams of fentanyl, prohibited weapons and a replica firearm.
Tyrik Mark Good Rider, 23, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.
He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Cardston, Alta., in February.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police search for answers at 'vast' Quebec explosion site where three found dead
The investigation into the causes of a fatal blast at a propane company north of Montreal could be long and complex, police said Tuesday after three bodies were found at the site.
Canada performing more organ transplants from MAID donors than any country in the world
A growing number of patients who request medical assistance in dying are asking to donate their organs for transplant, says an international review that found that Canada is performing the most organ transplants from MAID patients among the countries that offer this practice.
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in Northern Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
With new alcohol consumption guidelines, here's why experts say standard drink labelling is key
Following the release of new alcohol consumption guidelines by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction on Tuesday, health experts say mandatory labelling on alcoholic beverages plays a key role in raising awareness around the negative health impacts of drinking alcohol.
Prime Minister's Office apologizes for leaving Saskatchewan premier off guest list
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the Prime Minister's Office has apologized for not informing him about a visit to the province this week.
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118: retirement home
French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home told Reuters on Tuesday.
'I feel strong:' Bail hearing for sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted
Two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions testified in a courtroom during a bail hearing Tuesday.
Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest
Police in western Germany carried Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other protesters away Tuesday from the edge of an open coal pit mine where they demonstrated against the ongoing destruction of a village to make way for the mine's expansion, German news agency dpa reported.
BREAKING | Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby
Mounties are investigating a tragic crash in southeastern B.C. that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, including a newborn baby.
Edmonton
-
Former educational assistant facing sexual assault, luring charges in northern Alberta
A 21-year-old woman who recently worked at a school in Hythe, Alta., has been charged with several sex offences and police believe there may be more victims yet to come forward.
-
Man arrested by anti-terrorism unit west of Edmonton sentenced to 6 years
An Alberta man has been sentenced to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a number of charges stemming from a series of social media posts.
-
Ottawa dedicates $9.7M to hydrogen technology development in Alberta
The latest cash injection into Alberta's budding hydrogen sector is nearly $10 million from Ottawa. Government officials say the $9.7 million will be used to improve access to hydrogen technology, develop and test that technology, attract investment and develop training.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby
Mounties are investigating a tragic crash in southeastern B.C. that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, including a newborn baby.
-
B.C. announces $90M fund for rural economic innovation
The B.C. government will spend up to $90 million over the next three years on industrial and manufacturing projects it says will bring "clean and inclusive growth" to rural regions of the province.
-
Drugs, weapons, cellphones seized during search of B.C. prison
A 10-day search of B.C.'s only maximum security prison has resulted in the seizure of drugs, cellphones, and weapons with an estimated institutional value of more than $100,000.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia premier to meet with health leaders over province's stressed system
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Health Minister Michelle Thompson are to meet later today with leaders in the province's health-care sector.
-
Court hears that alleged jail assault ringleader had strong influence on N.S. inmates
A man accused of leading a brutal Halifax jail assault in 2019 had allegedly boasted that he could set off a jailhouse riot with a single phone call, a court heard Tuesday.
-
Swords, grenades among weapons seized from Cole Harbour home after accidental 911 call
Police say a man has been charged and several weapons have been seized after a dispute at a home in Cole Harbour, N.S., Monday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Manslaughter charge laid in death of Nanaimo woman
A 38-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of 27-year-old Amy Watts, whose body was found in a wooded area in downtown Nanaimo, B.C., in June 2021.
-
ICBC CEO jumps ship to become new head of BC Ferries
The president and CEO of ICBC is departing his role at the insurance corporation to fill the CEO position at BC Ferries.
-
'Basically a car on fire coming at us': Video shows alleged impaired driver missing front wheel on B.C. highway
Mounties are crediting two men with preventing a potentially dangerous situation after they followed an allegedly impaired driver who was travelling on three wheels on the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan, B.C.
Toronto
-
Ravi Srinivasan, senior TIFF programmer, dies suddenly at 37
Ravi Srinivasan, senior manager of festival programming for the Toronto International Film Festival, has died suddenly at age 37.
-
3 different airlines turn relaxing Mexico vacation into 36-hour nightmare for Ontario family
It took 36 hours, three airlines and one layover to bring a Canadian woman and her family home from their relaxing vacation in Mexico.
-
Warren (Smokey) Thomas’ lawyers respond to OPSEU lawsuit, which they say is 'bogus'
The lawyers for Warren (Smokey) Thomas, the former president of the Ontario Public Service Employees' Union, are rejecting a $6-million lawsuit against him and two others, which they say is 'riddled with errors, falsehoods, and untrue allegations.'
Montreal
-
Mediator to step in Montreal hospital after nurses threaten to mass quit
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube is appointing an outside mediator to resolve the nursing crisis unfolding at the emergency room of a Montreal hospital. About 100 nurses at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital in Montreal are threatening to quit.
-
New York woman kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec in 2020 testifies about ordeal
A woman from Upstate New York who was kidnapped and held in a Quebec cottage for two days says she still lives with the consequences of the September 2020 event.
-
Coroner orders public inquiry into Montreal man's jail death
Quebec’s chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into the death of a 21-year-old man last month after he was seriously injured at Montreal's Bordeaux jail. Nicous D'Andre Spring was unlawfully held at the detention centre when guards fitted his head with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed him twice following an altercation on Dec. 24. He was pronounced dead in hospital the following day.
Ottawa
-
Air Canada baggage mixup leaves elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. without gear on eve of qualifying race
A team of young elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. says their equipment still hasn’t arrived more than four days after their flight to a major event in B.C., with the clock ticking before they have to race.
-
When will the Rideau Canal Skateway open this year?
Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway has yet to open this year, and it's not clear when skaters will be welcomed to the world's largest skating rink.
-
Tow truck driver wanted in hit-and-run east of Ottawa
Police are searching for a tow truck driver they say fled the scene of a crash on Highway 417.
Kitchener
-
Man and woman charged with murder in OPP constable's death appear in court
Bail hearings for the man and woman facing murder charges in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police constable have been adjourned to next month.
-
Two adults, three children transported to hospital after Norfolk County crash
A single-vehicle crash in Norfolk County has sent five people to hospital, including a four-year-old who police say is suffering from serious life-threatening injuries.
-
Logs scattered after tractor-trailer overturns in Wellington County
A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling a load of logs has closed an intersection in Wellington County just southwest of Arthur.
Saskatoon
-
Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Prince Albert, Sask.
A man is dead following a shooting involving police in Prince Albert.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
-
Prime Minister's Office apologizes for leaving Saskatchewan premier off guest list
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the Prime Minister's Office has apologized for not informing him about a visit to the province this week.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body of missing Sudbury snowmobiler recovered from lake
An underwater search and rescue team has recovered the body of a missing snowmobiler in Estaire, south of Sudbury, on Tuesday.
-
Sudbury heart surgeon loses bid to have hospital privileges restored
A prominent heart surgeon in Sudbury who brought a less invasive operating method to the north has lost his latest court battle to have his hospital privileges restored at Health Sciences North.
-
Temiskaming OPP identifies victim of fatal Hwy. 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a Jan. 13 collision on Highway 11 in Armstrong Township.
Winnipeg
-
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in Northern Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
-
'The biggest Festival yet': Festival du Voyageur ready for 2023 return
Exactly one month away, Festival du Voyageur organizers are promising guests the biggest version of the event ever.
-
First Nations group expects landfill feasibility study to take months to finish
The First Nations advocacy group tasked with overseeing efforts to determine whether it's possible to recover the remains of two women from a landfill expects to complete a feasibility study in the next two months.
Regina
-
Sunwing cancelling majority of remaining winter flights from Regina
Sunwing has cancelled the majority of its flights out of Regina for the remainder of the winter travel season.
-
Total of 7 people charged in string of break-ins surrounding Regina: RCMP
An ongoing investigation into a wave of break-ins surrounding Regina led to RCMP charging seven people.
-
Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Prince Albert, Sask.
A man is dead following a shooting involving police in Prince Albert.