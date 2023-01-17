Charges laid after Standoff, Alta., man found with drugs, weapons

A southern Alberta man is facing charges after he was allegedly found in possession of illegal drugs and weapons.

Members of the Blood Tribe Police Service were called to Standoff, Alta., on Monday for reports of a suspicious person.

Investigators arrested a suspect, who was carrying five grams of fentanyl, prohibited weapons and a replica firearm.

Tyrik Mark Good Rider, 23, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Cardston, Alta., in February.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800 or to contact Crime Stoppers.