CALGARY -- The driver of a vehicle stopped by Fort Macleod RCMP was handed several fines while her passenger was arrested for several outstanding warrants.

Officials say police stopped a vehicle that had a broken tail light on Sept. 29. The member soon determined the driver, a 26-year-old woman, did not have proper insurance, registration or licence plate.

She was issued several fines under the Traffic Safety Act for:

Operating an uninsured motor vehicle;

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle;

Displaying an unauthorized licence plate on motor vehicle, and;

Possessing a defective tail lamp.

Meanwhile, the owner, a 32-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested when stolen property was discovered.

As a result, the woman is facing seven Criminal Code charges:

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose;

Possession of break in instruments;

Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and;

Two counts of possession of stolen identity documents;

The woman was released from custody on a promise to appear in Fort Macleod provincial court at a later date.