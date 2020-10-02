Advertisement
Charges laid after stolen property discovered during traffic stop near Fort Macleod, Alta.
A traffic stop for a broken tail light led southern Alberta police to make an arrest in a stolen property investigation. (File)
CALGARY -- The driver of a vehicle stopped by Fort Macleod RCMP was handed several fines while her passenger was arrested for several outstanding warrants.
Officials say police stopped a vehicle that had a broken tail light on Sept. 29. The member soon determined the driver, a 26-year-old woman, did not have proper insurance, registration or licence plate.
She was issued several fines under the Traffic Safety Act for:
- Operating an uninsured motor vehicle;
- Operating an unregistered motor vehicle;
- Displaying an unauthorized licence plate on motor vehicle, and;
- Possessing a defective tail lamp.
Meanwhile, the owner, a 32-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested when stolen property was discovered.
As a result, the woman is facing seven Criminal Code charges:
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose;
- Possession of break in instruments;
- Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and;
- Two counts of possession of stolen identity documents;
The woman was released from custody on a promise to appear in Fort Macleod provincial court at a later date.