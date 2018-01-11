CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Charges laid after stolen truck rams CPS cruiser in Westbrook
Police blocked off part of the parking lot at Westbrook Mall on Wednesday night to investigate.
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 8:28AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, January 11, 2018 3:55PM MST
Police say that a 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stolen vehicle incident that took place in the parking lot of Westbrook Mall on Wednesday night.
The incident involved a stolen truck and unfolded in the parking lot near the LRT Station at about 9:00 p.m.
A pickup truck rammed a police vehicle before officers were able to pen the vehicle in.
No one was injured in the incident.
A suspect was eventually taken into custody with the assistance of the CPS Tactical Team.
Joshua Alexander Wyllie has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and one count each of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, driving while disqualified, possession of methamphetamine, failing to comply with a probation order, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with an unauthorized licence plate.
He is expected to appear in court on January 16.