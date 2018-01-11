

CTV Calgary Staff





Police say that a 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stolen vehicle incident that took place in the parking lot of Westbrook Mall on Wednesday night.

The incident involved a stolen truck and unfolded in the parking lot near the LRT Station at about 9:00 p.m.

A pickup truck rammed a police vehicle before officers were able to pen the vehicle in.

No one was injured in the incident.

A suspect was eventually taken into custody with the assistance of the CPS Tactical Team.

Joshua Alexander Wyllie has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and one count each of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, driving while disqualified, possession of methamphetamine, failing to comply with a probation order, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with an unauthorized licence plate.

He is expected to appear in court on January 16.