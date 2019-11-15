Charges laid after stolen U-Haul cube van damages 5 police cars, at least 5 other vehicles
A Calgary man is facing multiple charges after a U-Haul cube van was driven dangerously, striking several other vehicles.
CALGARY — Police have charged a man in connection to a stolen U-Haul cube van that was driven dangerously early Thursday, striking several vehicles, including a number of police cruisers.
The first reports came in about 4:30 a.m. when a U-Haul vehicle hit another vehicle near 52nd Street and Peigan Trail S.E. and fled.
Police then received further calls of the U-Haul being driven at a dangerously high speed, running a red light and driving into oncoming traffic. Police attempted to stop the van but the driver refused.
The van was eventually stopped near 38th Avenue and Centre Street N. about 6:30 a.m. and the driver was taken into custody without incident.
At least five police cruisers were damaged and at least five other vehicles were also hit, though police expect that number to increase as the investigation continues.
No injuries were reported.
Daryl Lee Noble, 39, of Calgary, is charged with:
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Failing to stop at the scene of an accident
- Flight from a police officer
- Driving an uninsured motor vehicle
- Driving with a suspended licence
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Three counts of breaching a court order
Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.