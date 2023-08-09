Charges laid after windows smashed at Coaldale Town Hall

A 35-year-old Lethbridge man is facing charges after he allegedly broke several windows at the town hall building in Coaldale, Alta.

RCMP officers were called to the downtown area over the noon hour on July 22 for reports an intoxicated male had smashed the glass windows.

Damage to the building was in excess of $5,000, RCMP said.

Police charged the suspect with one count of mischief over $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Lethbridge on Sept. 6.