CALGARY -- A pair of Calgarians have been charged with assault because of an incident police say began as a hate crime.

Calgary police were called to respond to an incident on Aug. 3, near the intersection of Ninth Street and Memorial Drive N.W., involving a same-sex couple and a group of four people riding electronic scooters.

Officials say a physical and verbal confrontation occurred between the two groups that resulted in a belt, rocks and a recycling bin being used as weapons.

The larger group fled before police arrived while the same-sex couple remained at the scene. They suffered minor injuries as a result of the assault.

A subsequent investigation has determined the assault was based on hate and two suspects are facing charges.

Ahmed Nasser Borhot, 23, is charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

Alaa Borhot, 24, is charged with assault with a weapon.

They are expected to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2020.