CALGARY – Airdrie RCMP say charges have been laid against a man after he rammed a police vehicle with a stolen vehicle, injuring a police officer in the process.

Officers say a Ford F-250 truck, reported stolen, was located in the parking lot of the No Frills grocery store along Yankee Valley Boulevard at about 4:35 p.m. on Thursday.

When the driver of the truck noticed police nearby, he shifted forwards, driving between two cruisers while ending up rear-ending a third.

The suspect managed to get away, driving over a median at a high rate of speed and headed south on Highway 2 towards Calgary.

The Calgary Police Service's HAWCS was in the area and was able to follow the fleeing truck from a safe distance as it entered city limits.

Ground units were dispatched to stop the truck and the suspect was soon arrested after a brief foot chase.

Alin Alexander Daoud, 39, of Airdrie, is charged with 11 offences, including:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm

Assault a police officer while resisting arrest

Flight from a police officer in a vehicle

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Daoud is still in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on November 7. He is also due in Calgary Provincial Court on a number of charges on November 6.

The officer involved in the incident suffered non-life threatening injuries and is recovering at home.