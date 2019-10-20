Charges laid against Airdrie man after RCMP vehicle rammed, officer injured
Published Sunday, October 20, 2019 12:59PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 20, 2019 1:03PM MDT
CALGARY – Airdrie RCMP say charges have been laid against a man after he rammed a police vehicle with a stolen vehicle, injuring a police officer in the process.
Officers say a Ford F-250 truck, reported stolen, was located in the parking lot of the No Frills grocery store along Yankee Valley Boulevard at about 4:35 p.m. on Thursday.
When the driver of the truck noticed police nearby, he shifted forwards, driving between two cruisers while ending up rear-ending a third.
The suspect managed to get away, driving over a median at a high rate of speed and headed south on Highway 2 towards Calgary.
The Calgary Police Service's HAWCS was in the area and was able to follow the fleeing truck from a safe distance as it entered city limits.
Ground units were dispatched to stop the truck and the suspect was soon arrested after a brief foot chase.
Alin Alexander Daoud, 39, of Airdrie, is charged with 11 offences, including:
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm
- Assault a police officer while resisting arrest
- Flight from a police officer in a vehicle
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
Daoud is still in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on November 7. He is also due in Calgary Provincial Court on a number of charges on November 6.
The officer involved in the incident suffered non-life threatening injuries and is recovering at home.