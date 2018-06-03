CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Charges laid against Lethbridge man after bomb explodes in alleyway
32-year-old Shaun Hlavach is facing charges connected to an explosion in an alley early Saturday morning in Lethbridge.
Published Sunday, June 3, 2018 12:03PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 3, 2018 12:22PM MDT
A 32-year-old Lethbridge man has been charged and police have seized explosive materials from a southside home after a homemade bomb was detonated in an alley on Saturday.
Police were called to respond to reports of a gunshot in the area of 17 Street and 9 Avenue S. early Saturday morning.
When officers arrived, they found evidence that an improvised explosive device had been detonated in the area.
A subsequent investigation led officers to a home in the 800 block of 16 Street S.
Two men were arrested at the home and a search later on in the day, with the assistance of the Explosive Disposal Unit, discovered a number of items, including explosive materials .
Shaun Hlavach, 32, has been charged with intent to cause an explosion and making or possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose.
Hlavach remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
Police don’t believe that anyone or anything was targeted by the explosion.
The second man was released without any charges.