A 32-year-old Lethbridge man has been charged and police have seized explosive materials from a southside home after a homemade bomb was detonated in an alley on Saturday.

Police were called to respond to reports of a gunshot in the area of 17 Street and 9 Avenue S. early Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they found evidence that an improvised explosive device had been detonated in the area.

A subsequent investigation led officers to a home in the 800 block of 16 Street S.

Two men were arrested at the home and a search later on in the day, with the assistance of the Explosive Disposal Unit, discovered a number of items, including explosive materials .

Shaun Hlavach, 32, has been charged with intent to cause an explosion and making or possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose.

Hlavach remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police don’t believe that anyone or anything was targeted by the explosion.

The second man was released without any charges.