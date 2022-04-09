Charges laid against Lethbridge man in series of vandalism incidents
Lethbridge police say they've arrested a man in connection with a number of incidents of vandalism earlier this week.
Officials say on April 6 and 7, officers responded to reports that 19 vehicles, including a marked police cruiser, had been damaged.
Police say the vehicles had the word "Nazi" scratched into the paint.
The incidents occurred during the day and police soon obtained video surveillance during their investigation, which showed a man damaging the vehicles.
He was identified and arrested without incident on Thursday.
Christopher Michael Crow, 37, of Lethbridge, is charged with 19 counts of mischief under $5,000.
He was released from custody but is scheduled to appear in court on May 12.
Since all of the damaged vehicles were located in the downtown core, police believe there could be more victims.
Anyone whose vehicle was damaged in a similar manner is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444.
