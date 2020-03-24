CALGARY -- A 20-year-old Calgary man is facing one count of robbery in connection with the left of three rare comic books that have a combined value of nearly $50,000.

Officials say the owner of Alpha Comics, located at 7005 18th St. S.E., was locking up his store at about 8 p.m. March 11 while carrying a briefcase with three comic books stored inside.

Two men suddenly grabbed him from behind and threw him to the ground.

During the altercation, the suspects managed to grab the briefcase and ended up running towards a vehicle.

Police say when they saw the victim was still watching them, they fled the area on foot.

Officers quickly responded to the scene and secured the vehicle, which led to the arrest of the owner who returned a short time later.

Rifahie Al-Rifahie, 20, is charged with robbery in connection with the incident.

Police are still looking for the second suspect as well as the missing comic books, described as:

Fantastic Four #1 with a CGC number of 2074628001 and grade of 6.5

Fantastic Four #2 with a CGC number of 2041541001 and grade of 5.5

Fantastic Four #13 with a CGC number of 204154003 and grade of 4.5

Anyone with information on this incident, the identity of the second suspect or the location of the comic books is asked to call Calgary police's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips