Calgary police say two men are charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm after a woman was attacked by three dogs in a northeast community last month.

A woman in her 60s was walking near the intersection of 88 Avenue and 52 Street N.E. on January 27 at about 11:40 a.m. when a large black dog approached her.

Intimidated by the animal, she began to move away but the dog attacked and knocked her to the ground.

Two other dogs joined in once the victim was on the ground, biting her a number of times and leaving her with multiple lacerations.

A group of residents soon intervened, managed to drive the animals away and contacted EMS to help the woman.

She was taken to hospital where she was treated and released.

Thanks to a successful appeal for the public’s help, police have arrested two men in connection with the incident.

Satnam Dhaliwal, 31, and Charmender Khosa, 26, have both been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

They are scheduled to appear in court on March 8.

The dogs have been seized and remain in custody of Animal and Bylaw Services.

The victim continues to recover from her injuries.