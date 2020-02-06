CALGARY -- Two men are facing charges in connection with an incident that occurred late last month in Drumheller.

Police officers in the community discovered a break-and-enter and subsequent vehicle theft at a business on Jan. 23 that occurred sometime the previous night.

RCMP were able to track the stolen vehicle to Calgary a few hours later and both occupants were arrested.

Richard Patrick Bixby is charged with:

Break and enter to commit theft

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Bixby was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Drumheller provincial court on Feb. 28, 2020.

Brodie Joseph Gallant is charged with:

Break and enter to commit theft

Possession of stolen property

Failure to comply with conditions

Gallant is still in custody and is scheduled to appear in Drumheller provincial court on Feb. 14, 2020.

Any member of the public who witnesses suspicious persons, vehicles or activities in their communities is asked to contact their local police.