A 34-year-old woman is facing charges after a Lethbridge senior was assaulted and robbed in his garage on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to a residence along Simon Fraser Boulevard at about 7:20 p.m. for reports of an assault.

Investigators say a 68-year-old man had just parked his vehicle in his garage when he was approached by a woman who demanded the keys to his vehicle.

The man refused and police say the woman then used her purse straps to choke him.

The victim was able to free himself and when he tried to use his phone to call for help, the woman tried to grab it and fled the scene.

The man was not injured during the exchange and the woman was found in a nearby yard a short time later.

Amber Yvonne Herdman, 34, of no fixed address, is charged with robbery and assault with a weapon.

Police say Herdman is currently in custody and is waiting for a Judicial Interim Release hearing.