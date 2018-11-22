Calgary police say that six people have been charged with kidnapping in relation to an incident where a man was allegedly held against his will earlier this week.

On Tuesday, police were notified by a man that one of his family members had been kidnapped by a group of assailants.

With the help of the CPS, the victim, a 38-year-old man, was found inside a Brentwood home early Wednesday morning.

A total of nine suspects were arrested from two separate locations in Calgary and six of those individuals have now been formally charged with kidnapping:

Adenye Adeoshun, 32, of Calgary

Tyson Clark, 30, of Leduc

Aldeir Munoz Chavez, 25, of Edmonton

Jean Musoni, 29, of Edmonton

Jason Patterson, 21, of Edmonton

William Ramos, 28, of Edmonton

Police have not released many details about the circumstances of the incident, but say that it is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be laid.

The victim was treated and has been released from hospital.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org