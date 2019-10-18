CALGARY – Two Lethbridge men have been charged in connection with a recent armed robbery of a guest at the Superlodge Hotel.

Lethbridge Police Service officials say a 28-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday, October 16 in his room at the hotel in the 2200 block of 7th Avenue South. The suspects, two men, stole the man's phone, wallet, clothes and vaping gear.

A suspect vehicle was identified and located a short time later in the 4000 block of 43rd Street South. Police followed the suspects to the exhibition grounds where two men and three women were arrested. Items that had been stolen from the hotel guest were located during the arrests.

Officers returned to the 4000 block of 43rd Street South on Thursday and executed a search warrant. During the search of the home police located evidence related to the robbery.

Corey Nelson Amyotte, 32, and Kyle James Youngpine, 29, each face the following charges in connection with the hotel robbery:

Robbery

Unlawful confinementWearing a disguise in the commission of an offence

Amyotte remains in custody ahead of his scheduled court appearance on Friday, Oct. 25. Youngpine has been released from custody but is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 8.