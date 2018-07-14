Three people have been charged in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation that culminated with Calgary police officers opening fire on a group of suspects on July 12.

The incident began at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Ogden when CPS members observed a stolen truck and tracked it throughout the city.

The vehicle was followed to a home in Auburn Bay and officers held off from moving in to make an arrest, instead making the decision to deploy a spike belt in an attempt to disable the vehicle.

The suspects ended up driving over the belt, puncturing one of the tires of the truck, but ended up continuing on the flat tire to a home in the 0-100 block of Autumn View S.E.

At that time, the suspects left the truck and got into another stolen vehicle, a Toyota Highlander.

Deputy Chief Bob Ritchie, who spoke to the media on Friday, said that’s when members of the CPS Tactical Team took action.

"Two tactical members attempted to stop the Highlander from leaving the scene when a confrontation occurred. At this time, a tactical team member discharged his service firearm."

The SUV stopped on Autumn Terrace S.E. and police moved in to arrest one of the suspects who was still inside the vehicle and had been injured in the shooting.

Two other suspects who fled the vehicle were apprehended a short time later.

Darby Jackson Benedict, 22, is charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

three counts of failure to comply with condition of a recognizance

failure to wear a seatbelt

Cole Stuart Mclean, 30, is charged with:

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

driving while disqualified

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

failure to comply or breach of probation order

drive uninsured motor vehicle on highway

unlawfully in a dwelling

failure to wear a seatbelt

urinate or defecate in public

Brady Andrew Gillingham, 33, is charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

dangerous operation of motor vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

three counts of failure to comply with condition of a recognizance

two counts of failure to comply with condition of undertaking to a peace officer/officer in charge

Benedict and Mclean are scheduled to appear in court on July 17 and Gillingham will appear in court on July 18.

The investigation of the shooting incident is in the hands of ASIRT.