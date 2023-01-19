Charges laid in Beltline shooting, attempted kidnapping

Calgary police say three people are facing charges after an attempted kidnapping earlier this month that saw shots fired in the Beltline.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Seventh Street S.W. at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say a man and woman were walking down the street when a different man got out of a vehicle, pointed a gun at the male pedestrian and demanded he get in the vehicle.

"A physical struggle ensued between the suspect and the victim, during which the gun was fired," said police in a Thursday news release.

The pedestrian was able to break free and get away, receiving only minor injuries.

"This shooting took place on a busy downtown street, on a Friday morning," said Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs. "We are incredibly thankful that no innocent bystanders were struck by the gunfire."

Investigators think the attack is thought to be targeted, saying it's believe the woman knew the gunman and another suspect involved.

Police investigating the attack executed search warrants at four homes on Tuesday at the residences in the following areas:

The 0 to 100 block of Citadel Estates Terrace N.W.;

The 300 block of Templeview Drive N.E.;

The 0 to 100 block of Fonda Crescent S.E.; and

The 1900 block of Ash Crescent S.E.

As a result, the following items were seized:

Loaded revolver;

Loaded semi-automatic handgun;

12-guage shotgun;

Ammunition of various calibers;

Airsoft guns;

Holsters;

Prohibited magazine;

Drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, phenacetin, crystal meth and fentanyl;

Scales;

Money counter and $1,620 cash;

Stun gun;

Body armor;

Collapsible baton; and

Cell phones.

Calgary police display some of the items seized in their investigation into an attempted kidnapping in the Betline on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.Malcolm Alfred Nedd, 48, and Alec John McLennan, 26, are facing more than a dozen charges each, including kidnapping and robbery with a firearm.

Both Nedd and McLennan remain in custody.

Nedd is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20 and McLennan is scheduled to appear on Jan. 27.

Michael William Tracey, 45, of Calgary, has been charged with:

Possession (of a controlled substance) for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of property obtained by crime;

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose; and

Fail to comply with a release order.

Tracey remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20.

"We take these matters very seriously and invested a number of resources to identify those involved in this violent offence, while removing illegal weapons from those who seek to cause harm," said Jacobs.