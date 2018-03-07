An Edmonton man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a Calgary man who went missing from his northeast home in 1996.

Daniel Boysis, also known as Daniel Morgan Turner, 22, was last seen at his home in the northeast community of Falconridge on December 1, 1996.

Two years later, investigators were given information that led them to believe that Boysis had met with foul play.

Staff Sergeant Colin Chisholm with the CPS Homicide Unit, speaking to the media on Wednesday, said that it took some time before Boysis was reported missing.

"His family had lost contact with him and unfortunately, people do lose contact with their families. I can't comment on the relationship he had with his family."

He says they did not report his disappearance to the police.

Chisholm said that the reports of foul play came from a group of witnesses at the time, but could not share any details about what they saw.

A murder investigation was launched but due to the lack of evidence and the fact that Boysis’ remains were not found, the case went cold.

On June 20, 2016, the CPS Homicide Unit began a review of the file and was able to make an arrest in the case because of additional evidence that had come to light.

Randolph Edward Westman, 57, Boysis’ roommate at the time, has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Investigators believe that Boysis was fatally attacked by Westman, who then disposed of the victim’s body.

Chisholm said that Westman has been a suspect in the crime since 1998 but there has never been enough evidence to proceed with charges in the case until now.

"The body has never been recovered," Chisholm said. "We have obviously obtained additional evidence that have led us to the point where we've reached the Crown's approval to charge Mr. Westman."

He said that Westman is known to police throughout Alberta, but nothing to the scale of violence in the case.

Chisholm said they would not be releasing any information about the additional evidence out of respect to the court process.

When it comes to cold cases in Calgary, Chisholm says that time can help or hurt the investigation.

"There are times where people's allegiances change, people's motivation to come forward changes."

As for Boysis' family, Chisholm says they're glad for the information.

"They are glad to know what has happened to him, but at the same time, to learn that he has been murdered, has been difficult for them."

Chisholm says that officers are continuing to investigate certain aspects of the incident.