Charges laid in Calgary restaurants break-ins

    Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

    Calgary police have charged two men in connection to a series of commercial break-ins at local restaurants.

    Police say the break-and-enters happened between Nov. 3 and Dec. 5.

    In total, 17 of the incidents are believed to be connected, according to police. They happened in the downtown core, Chinatown and along Edmonton Trail and 16 Avenue N.W.

    Investigators were able to identify two suspects they believe were working together to commit the crimes.

    Both men, a 49-year-old and a 52-year-old, were arrested from the Manchester industrial area on Dec. 5.

    Both are facing several break and enter charges.

    Police say the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are anticipated. 

