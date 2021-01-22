CALGARY -- Charges have been laid against a 54-year-old man in connection to an incident where a firearm was allegedly pointed at officers in Medicine Hat on Monday.

Dale Melbourn has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm, and a breach of previous release conditions.

Reports came in at around 9:30 a.m. of a male in distress who was suspected of posing a danger to himself and others and that he may have been armed with a weapon.

At approximately noon, members of the Medicine Hat Police Service located Melbourn in an industrial area near the intersection of Smelter Avenue and Factory Street S.E.

MHPS officials say officers made attempts to de-escalate the situation before calling in negotiators and a tactical unit. During the response, the suspect allegedly pointed a long barrel gun at police.

An armored rescue vehicle was used to provide protection for officers. Melbourn was arrested after a single-shot projectile launcher was deployed by police.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.