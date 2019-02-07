CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Charges laid in connection to sexual assault involving minors on Siksika Nation
(File image.)
Published Thursday, February 7, 2019 1:43PM MST
A man is facing a number of charges after RCMP received a complaint on Tuesday about sexual assaults involving two children on the Siksika Nation.
Gleichen RCMP say a non-nation member of the Siksika Nation allegedly sexually assaulted the two children, under the age of 12, over an extended period of time.
Two search warrants were executed during the investigation and officers seized computers, cell phones and electronic storage devices.
A 58-year-old man is charged with:
- Two counts of sexual assault
- Sexual interference
- Sexual exploitation of a young person
- Invitation to sexual touching
- Child pornography
- Forcible confinement
- Assault and uttering threats
Police say the name of the man is not being released in order to protect the identity of the children.
The man has been released on $5000 bail with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on February 21, 2019