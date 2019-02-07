A man is facing a number of charges after RCMP received a complaint on Tuesday about sexual assaults involving two children on the Siksika Nation.

Gleichen RCMP say a non-nation member of the Siksika Nation allegedly sexually assaulted the two children, under the age of 12, over an extended period of time.

Two search warrants were executed during the investigation and officers seized computers, cell phones and electronic storage devices.

A 58-year-old man is charged with:

Two counts of sexual assault

Sexual interference

Sexual exploitation of a young person

Invitation to sexual touching

Child pornography

Forcible confinement

Assault and uttering threats

Police say the name of the man is not being released in order to protect the identity of the children.

The man has been released on $5000 bail with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on February 21, 2019