A 62-year-old Lethbridge man is facing impaired driving charges in a crash that killed a member of the Piikani Band council in June.

Barnaby Provost, 42, was killed in a crash on Highway 3, near Highway 509, on June 25.

Provost was driving west on the highway when his vehicle collided with a Toyota Corolla that was travelling in the wrong direction.

Provost died on the way to Chinook Regional Hospital and a 12-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Corolla was not seriously injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Provost was elected to council in 2015 and served as a teacher, vice-principal and principal in the community.

Douglas Bagnall is now charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 mg% causing death.

Bagnall was arrested on Monday and was released with conditions following a bail hearing.

He is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on November 27.