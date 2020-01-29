CALGARY -- Police say charges have been laid against a 37-year-old man in connection with a fatal crash that killed a young boy and sent four members of his family to hospital last year.

Oyen RCMP say Lowell Nathan Dyck, the driver of a semi-tractor-trailer involved in the incident, has been charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death

Four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm

Criminal negligence causing death

Four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm

The crash, between two semi-tractor-trailers and an SUV, occurred on Aug. 7, 2019, on Highway 9 near Range Road 60 at about 3:50 p.m.

Officials say one of the trucks was stopped for a construction zone on the highway, with the SUV parked behind it.

A second truck, heading the same direction, ended up crashing into the SUV.

The boy died at the scene while four others, two adults and two children, were taken to hospital in Calgary.

The name of the victim and conditions of the surviving family members are being withheld.

Dyck is scheduled to appear in Hanna provincial court on Apr. 22, 2020.