CALGARY -- Calgary police say a man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a woman in Marlborough over the weekend.

Investigators were called to the scene of a home in the 600 block of Marian Crescent N.E. at just before 9 p.m. Monday for reports that a body had been found.

When police, along with EMS, arrived at the scene, they found a woman's body and a man in medical distress.

The male was taken to hospital in serious condition where he was treated and released into police custody.

The victim, identified through an autopsy conducted Tuesday, is identified as Brittney Ann Meszaros, 24, of Calgary.

Police believe Meszaros was killed sometime between April 24 and 8:30 p.m. April 27, when members of her family, concerned for her welfare, went to the home and discovered her body.

Alexander Moskaluk, 23, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the incident. Police say the victim and accused were in a common-law relationship and homicide is considered domestic in nature.

Police are still investigating the death and are reviewing security footage at the scene and speaking with witnesses.

Moskaluk is expected to appear in court on May 1.

Meszaros is the 10th homicide victim in Calgary this year.

Investigations still ongoing into two other deaths

While charges have been laid in that homicide investigation, police say they are still looking into two more separate deaths that they were made aware of Monday.

Investigators say they are still waiting on the results of an autopsy of a victim whose body was found outside the Safeway on 32 Avenue N.E. Monday morning.

Police are also investigating a fire at a retirement home in Abbeydale that resulted in serious injuries to one of the residents.

The victim remains in hospital at this time.

Another resident has been charged in connection with starting the fire.

"Our members worked tirelessly yesterday and throughout the night on these three investigations," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the CPS Homicide Unit in a release. "Our number one priority is always to bring closure to a victim’s family, and we will continue to utilize resources from across the Service to do that."