CALGARY -- Fort Macleod RCMP have laid charges against a 19-year-old from Glenwood, Alta., in regard to a Dec. 15, 2019 fatal collision that took the life of a second 19-year-old.

Tristan Big Sorrel Horse faces numerous charges, including dangerous driving causing death, fail to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Big Sorrel Horse is not in custody and his whereabouts are unknown. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Macleod Detachment at 403-553-7200.

Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through Apple App or Google Play stores.