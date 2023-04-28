Charges laid in downtown hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

Calgary police say charges have been laid in a hit-and-run in the downtown core last summer that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E. at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2022 for reports of a crash.

Police say the victim, a woman in her 20s, was standing at the northwest corner of the intersection waiting to cross when a Jeep Gladiator left the far left lane of Fifth Avenue, passed other traffic, ran a red light and entered the intersection as the woman began crossing.

The front driver’s side of the Jeep hit the pedestrian, but the driver didn't stop, instead continuing eastbound along Fifth Avenue.

Paramedics took the woman to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to locate the Jeep and, on Aug. 10, 2022, issued a plea for help locating the driver.

On Friday, police announced 50-year-old Domenico Buonincontri has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and hit-and-run causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 20.