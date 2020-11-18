CALGARY -- Calgary Police have laid charges against the 26-year-old driver involved in a fatal collision that resulted in the death of a cyclist last August.

Joseph Johnson, of Calgary, has been charged with impaired operation causing death and impaired operation over 80 mg causing death.

The collision took place on Aug.8. just after 8 p.m. near the McKenzie Meadows Golf Club when Johnson drove his truck out of the golf club parking lot into the eastbound lane on McKenzie Meadows Drive S.E.

Police believe Johnson crossed over the solid yellow line and entered the westbound lane where he hit the eastbound cyclist.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson pulled over and stayed at the scene and was arrested for impaired driving causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.