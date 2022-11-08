Charges laid in hatchet attack at Calgary CTrain station

Calgary police have arrested a young woman in connection to a disturbing assault at a northeast CTrain station that left the victim with serious head injuries.

Police responded to the Marlborough CTrain Station on 36th Street N.E. just before 7 p.m. on Monday for reports of an assault.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was bleeding and slipping in and out of consciousness after being attacked with a hatchet, police said.

Though officers searched the area, they were unable to locate a suspect.

However, several hours later, Calgary Transit notified police that a woman matching the suspect's description had returned to the Marlborough CTrain Station.

"Police responded and after a brief foot pursuit, took her into custody inside the Tim Hortons located in the 500 block of 36 Street N.E.," said a Tuesday news release.

Investigators are working to determine if the victim and the accused know each other and what the motivation for the attack was.

Shania Eileen Hunter, 22, is charged with one count of assault with a weapon and one count of possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Hunter is scheduled to appear in court next on Dec. 1.

"We know that many Calgarians are concerned about violent crime occurring within our city and we remain committed to working with our partners to hold those responsible accountable," said Insp. Joel Matthews.