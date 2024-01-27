Charges laid in January killing in Sundre

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the January killing of 36-year-old Sundre resident Justin Goodhand.

Goodhand was shot and killed at a home northeast of Sundre in Mountain View County on Jan. 25.

Saturday, RCMP laid murder charges against a 36-year-old Richard Mcculloch, from Sundre.

He has been taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on Jan. 29.

RCMP say no other suspects are being sought in the case.