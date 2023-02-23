Charges laid in northwest Calgary hit-and-run that injured 17-year-old

Calgary police say a 40-year-old man has been charged in a hit-and-run last year that seriously injured a teen.

Brandon Taylor was crossing 16th Avenue N.W. at 46th Street N.W. just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 when he was hit by an SUV.

The 17-year-old was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the SUV didn't stay at the scene.

Officers located and seized the vehicle one week later.

On Thursday, police said that after an extensive investigation, Richard Blanchet has been charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 5.