Lethbridge police have arrested four people after responding to weapons complaint.

Police responded to the area of Stafford Drive North and Highway 3 around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday morning following a complaint someone in a vehicle was shooting at people with a pellet gun,.

Two people were hit with the pellets but did not require medical attention.

Police later stopped a grey Dodge Caravan in the 900 block of 2 A Avenue North.

Five people were arrested and revolver styled BB gun, air cartridge and BBs were seized from the vehicle and have been charged with assault with weapon and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.

Police say four of the accused are youth and cannot be identified.

The adult has been identified as 18-year-old Eniola Sodiq Adekunle of Lethbridge and he is scheduled to appear in court on October 10, 2018.