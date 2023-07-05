Charges laid in string of thefts from Calgary locker rooms

Calgary police have arrested a woman in connection with a string of thefts from fitness, aquatic and recreation centres throughout the city last month.

Police say multiple people reported having their wallet, ID, cellphone, keys or other personal property stolen from changing room lockers.

In some cases, the victims left to find their vehicle stolen or fraudulent transactions on their bank card.

Officers were able to identify a suspect after reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to staff at facilities where the thefts had occurred.

Julia Fraser, 30, of Calgary, has been charged with more than a dozen theft-related offences.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police say more charges could be laid as it’s believed additional suspects may be involved.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.