Four people have been charged in connection with three separate carjackings that took place in Calgary on January 6.

Police say that a 46-year-old male and his 17-year-old son have been charged in connection with an incident that took place at about 4:40 a.m. on January 6.

In that incident, investigators say the two men approached a man who was parked in a lot in the 5100 block of Country Hills Boulevard N.W.

The pulled out a gun and demanded he get out of the truck. The victim followed their command and the suspects then fled the scene.

Police were soon notified about the vehicle driving erratically on a number of northwest streets and eventually caught up to the suspects at 14 Street and 5 Avenue N.W.

The pair ended up ramming their way through a number of police cruisers set up to block their way. Calgary police eventually pursued them to the SAIT campus, where the suspects were arrested.

The 46-year-old man is charged with one count each of robbery with a restricted or prohibited firearm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police.

The 17-year-old youth is charged one count each of robbery with a restricted or prohibited firearm, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, and possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been altered, defaced or removed.

The identities of the offenders cannot be released due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In the second carjacking, at about 12:50 p.m. at 17 Avenue and 37 Street S.W., police say a man entered a gas station in the 3900 block of 17 Avenue S.W. and began damaging property inside the store.

Two clerks were also assaulted in the incident.

After that, the suspect left the gas station and began to jump in front of a number of vehicles in the intersection before finally approaching a female driver and forcing his way into her car.

Police were informed about the incident by another driver who followed the victim's car to the 1300 block of 37 Street S.W.

When the driver slowed to stop at a red light, the offender jumped out and began to run away, but a patrol officer pursued him and took him into custody.

Charles Clairoux, 23, is charged with one count of robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of mischief – destroy or damage property, and one count of resisting arrest.

In the third incident, in the 3400 block of 26 Avenue N.E. a couple in their 60s were attacked by a suspect as they were heading towards their car at about 2:30 p.m.

The male victim struggled with the suspect and police say a bystander also stepped in to prevent the theft.

However, the suspect ended up getting away with the man's keys and entered the vehicle.

As he was attempting to flee, he hit the female victim as well as a nearby building before leaving the area.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital but she has since been released.

A short time later, police were told about the vehicle that was spotted driving erratically near Sarcee Trail and Richmond Road S.W.

HAWCS tracked the vehicle to Highway 8 and Stone Pine Way S.W., where ground units were able to move in and make an arrest.

Dylan Nathaniel Altenhofen, 24, has been charged with one count each of unauthorized possession of a firearm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, hit and run causing bodily harm, robbery and driving while disqualified, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, and three counts each of hit and run and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

There are no details on when the suspects will appear in court.