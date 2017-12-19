Two people have been charged in connection with the weekend break-in at The Camera Store.

The store is located on the 800 block of 11 Avenue Southwest and the theft was reported by an employee Saturday morning.

It’s believed that offenders pried open the rolling metal shutters covering the glass windows and then smashed the windows to gain access to the business and once inside, they smashed a couple display cases and stole over $30,000 worth of merchandise; including a unique camera.

On Sunday, someone noticed that camera for sale online and reported it to police who passed the information onto the CPS Online Stolen Property (OSP) Team for follow up.

Investigators arranged a meeting with the seller and that’s when the arrests happened.

Police recovered the stolen Hassleblad camera and the three associated lenses.

Police say 60-year -old Tan Xuan Hung Bui, also known as Kenny Bui, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, trafficking of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators also charged 35 -year-old Justin Edward Ross with possession of stolen property over $5,000, trafficking of stolen property over $5,000, breach of a recognizance order and two outstanding warrants.

Both men are from Calgary.

The Online Stolen Property Team was formed at the end of March 2017 and since then investigators have assisted in 287 calls for service, recovered almost $500,000 worth of stolen property and laid more than 200 charges against offenders.

Officers on this team are dedicated to investigating offenders believed to be selling stolen property online and work closely with CPS members on the frontline, in the Centralized Break and Enter Teams and the District Operations Teams.