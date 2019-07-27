Two people are facing charges related to a series of break-and-enters, including some that saw items stolen from bedrooms while residents were asleep inside.

Police say entry was often made to homes through open windows on the main floor and two suspects were identified through tips to the public.

Justin Scott Lee, 28, of Calgary, is charged with two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, break-and-enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failing to comply.

He remains in custody.

Kayla Driscoll, 23, of Calgary, is charged with four counts of theft of a credit card.

She was released from custody.

Police say more charges are pending.