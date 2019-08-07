Charges pending after 'high risk incident' in Lethbridge
One man was taken into custody after what police are calling a "high risk incident."
CTV News Calgary
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 7:23AM MDT
Criminal charges are pending after police surrounded a Lethbridge townhouse in what they call "a high risk incident" last night.
The incident unfolded at the Highland Park townhomes on 20th Street N.
Police were there for several hours and asked people to stay away from the area.
Officers cleared the scene just before 11 p.m., saying they had taken one man into custody.
No other details are known at this time.