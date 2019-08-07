

CTV News Calgary





Criminal charges are pending after police surrounded a Lethbridge townhouse in what they call "a high risk incident" last night.

The incident unfolded at the Highland Park townhomes on 20th Street N.

Police were there for several hours and asked people to stay away from the area.

Officers cleared the scene just before 11 p.m., saying they had taken one man into custody.

No other details are known at this time.