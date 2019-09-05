

CTV News Calgary





The Calgary Police Service continues to investigate a Wednesday night crash in the city's northeast where one person had to be cut out of the wreckage.

According to police, the crash occurred on Memorial Drive at the Deerfoot Trail interchange at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Investigators say the two vehicle collision was the result of a driver failing to stop at a red light.

No serious injuries have been reported but fire crews had to extricate one person from a vehicle. Undisclosed charges are pending against one of the drivers.