Charges pending in deadly Marlborough Park shooting: Calgary police

Calgary police say two brothers have been taken into custody in connection to Monday's fatal shooting in the community of Marlborough Park.

Shots were fired in the parking lot of Trans Canada Centre, in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E., just before 2 p.m., leaving one man dead.

Two additional victims who were also injured were taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Calgary police saidTuesday that though they won't be identifying the victim pending an autopsy scheduled for the following day, investigators have determined two potential suspects and say charges are pending…

Calgary police have confirmed a heavy police presence in the community of Dover on Monday night was connected to a fatal shooting in the community of Marlborough Park earlier that same day.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Trans Canada Centre, in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E., just before 2 p.m. and left one man dead.

Three hours later, police used social media to warn the public about an "ongoing incident" in Dover, at 36 Street and 30 Avenue S.E., and asked people to avoid the area.

Officers, including the tactical team, contained an area around two duplexes while they executed search warrants.

A resident who has lived in the area for almost three decades agreed to speak with CTV News under the promise of anonymity, saying the duplexes have been problematic in the past.

"Absolutely terrifying to see all the police and the SWAT team around our neighbourhood," she said.

"Ten years they’ve had issues before with the police. The police are always at the house."

She says police were in her backyard as part of the investigation Monday night.

"I had locks on my gates and they broke those, so it makes me feel very nervous that they were in my yard," she said. "They had the helicopters out and they located them. So, the community is happy that at least the ones that were being bad in our neighbourhood are locked up somewhere at the moment."

Police have not confirmed any arrests but say the situation in Dover is connected to their investigation into Monday's shooting death at the Trans Canada Centre.

Calgary police have responded to five shootings throughout the city in the past four days.

Investigators are asking for anyone with dash-cam forage or CCTV from the following areas on Monday to call them at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The area surrounding the Trans Canada Centre, located in the 1440 block 52 Street N.E., between 1:40 and 2 p.m.;

The area surrounding Chinook Centre, located in the 6400 block of Macleod Trail S.W., between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m., and

The area surrounding the 3400 block of 30A Avenue S.E., around 4 p.m.

'IT'S JUST BECOME REALLY SCARY AND DANGEROUS'

Richard Macnevin returned home from a bike ride to find police in his backyard around his truck.

"I looked on my cameras in the backyard and saw a bunch of trucks and a bunch of action in the alley, sirens and lights," he explained.

His surveillance camera captured two people running through the back alley, followed by a third who stopped at the driver's side of this truck and looked to put something near the wheel before running off.

Security footage shows the alley behind Richard Macnevin's home. A person is seen crouched beside his truck. (Courtesy: Richard Macnevin)

Roughly 40 seconds later, police pull up in vehicles and are seen getting out armed.

Macnevin says they searched his truck but didn’t locate anything and spent the rest of the night outside a home that he considers an issue in the neighbourhood.

"It’s a rougher part of town but there’s still good quality people that live here and try to look after each other. It’s just become really scary and dangerous," he says.

He’d put up a surveillance camera because of crime in the community. His truck has been broken into and damaged several times.

"I’ve come home on many occasions, the lights are on the doors are open," he says. "The neighbourhood has become unsafe."