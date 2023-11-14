Charges pending in deadly Marlborough Park shooting: Calgary police
Calgary police say two brothers have been taken into custody in connection to Monday's fatal shooting in the community of Marlborough Park.
Shots were fired in the parking lot of Trans Canada Centre, in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E., just before 2 p.m., leaving one man dead.
Two additional victims who were also injured were taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Calgary police saidTuesday that though they won't be identifying the victim pending an autopsy scheduled for the following day, investigators have determined two potential suspects and say charges are pending…
More updates to follow….
Original copy below...
Calgary police have confirmed a heavy police presence in the community of Dover on Monday night was connected to a fatal shooting in the community of Marlborough Park earlier that same day.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of Trans Canada Centre, in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E., just before 2 p.m. and left one man dead.
Three hours later, police used social media to warn the public about an "ongoing incident" in Dover, at 36 Street and 30 Avenue S.E., and asked people to avoid the area.
Officers, including the tactical team, contained an area around two duplexes while they executed search warrants.
A resident who has lived in the area for almost three decades agreed to speak with CTV News under the promise of anonymity, saying the duplexes have been problematic in the past.
"Absolutely terrifying to see all the police and the SWAT team around our neighbourhood," she said.
"Ten years they’ve had issues before with the police. The police are always at the house."
She says police were in her backyard as part of the investigation Monday night.
"I had locks on my gates and they broke those, so it makes me feel very nervous that they were in my yard," she said. "They had the helicopters out and they located them. So, the community is happy that at least the ones that were being bad in our neighbourhood are locked up somewhere at the moment."
Police have not confirmed any arrests but say the situation in Dover is connected to their investigation into Monday's shooting death at the Trans Canada Centre.
Calgary police have responded to five shootings throughout the city in the past four days.
Investigators are asking for anyone with dash-cam forage or CCTV from the following areas on Monday to call them at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
- The area surrounding the Trans Canada Centre, located in the 1440 block 52 Street N.E., between 1:40 and 2 p.m.;
- The area surrounding Chinook Centre, located in the 6400 block of Macleod Trail S.W., between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m., and
- The area surrounding the 3400 block of 30A Avenue S.E., around 4 p.m.
'IT'S JUST BECOME REALLY SCARY AND DANGEROUS'
Richard Macnevin returned home from a bike ride to find police in his backyard around his truck.
"I looked on my cameras in the backyard and saw a bunch of trucks and a bunch of action in the alley, sirens and lights," he explained.
His surveillance camera captured two people running through the back alley, followed by a third who stopped at the driver's side of this truck and looked to put something near the wheel before running off.
Security footage shows the alley behind Richard Macnevin's home. A person is seen crouched beside his truck. (Courtesy: Richard Macnevin)
Roughly 40 seconds later, police pull up in vehicles and are seen getting out armed.
Macnevin says they searched his truck but didn’t locate anything and spent the rest of the night outside a home that he considers an issue in the neighbourhood.
"It’s a rougher part of town but there’s still good quality people that live here and try to look after each other. It’s just become really scary and dangerous," he says.
He’d put up a surveillance camera because of crime in the community. His truck has been broken into and damaged several times.
"I’ve come home on many occasions, the lights are on the doors are open," he says. "The neighbourhood has become unsafe."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Guilbeault, Poilievre point fingers over Senate pressure to pass farm fuel bill
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.
How a pair of Taylor Swift tickets are raking in the cash for a St. John's charity
A generous donation of Taylor Swift concert tickets and kindness from a total stranger are bringing in thousands of dollars for a charity in St. John's, N.L.
BREAKING Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
Poilievre criticisms of Housing Accelerator Fund 'categorically' false: Fraser
Housing Minister Sean Fraser is dismissing criticisms from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre that the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund is an attempt to incentivize mayors to give the Liberals public credit for acting on the housing crisis.
Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty
A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.
'We feel stuck': Toronto couple pushes for bylaw to control smoke-spread from neighbouring homes
A Toronto couple is lobbying for a new bylaw that would ban people from allowing second-hand smoke to spread into a home from a neighbouring unit.
The Royal Canadian Mint unveils the first coins bearing the face of King Charles III
The Royal Canadian Mint officially unveiled the first coins bearing the face of King Charles III on Tuesday.
World's 'most dangerous' bird captured swimming to Australian beach
A giant cassowary was captured swimming in the ocean and emerging onto the shores of Queensland, Australia.
Here's the photo of Tony the spectacled bear that won a Canadian the Nature Photographer of the Year award
A Canadian photographer has been named Photographer of the Year by Nature Talks, while another Canada-based photographer earned top spot in the landscape category.
Edmonton
-
Strathcona County stabbing suspect dies in Edmonton crash: police
A woman is in hospital after a stabbing in Strathcona County on Tuesday morning, and police say her attacker died several hours later in a crash.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in death of 5-year-old foster child
A 47-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a five-year-old boy south of Edmonton last year.
-
Edmonton ski hills still green, in need of cooler temperatures to open
None of Edmonton's four ski clubs have a definitive opening date thanks to the unseasonably warm temperatures.
Vancouver
-
Trudeau, Eby announce $1 billion battery plant in Maple Ridge, B.C.
A lithium-ion battery cell production plant costing more than $1 billion will be built in Maple Ridge, B.C.
-
Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty
A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.
-
B.C. judge rejects bid for conditional sentence in 'egregious' sexual assault case
A B.C. man who pleaded guilty to the "egregious" sexual assault of an unconscious Indigenous girl in Prince George will spend one year in jail after the judge rejected a joint submission asking for a conditional sentence.
Atlantic
-
13-year-old facing charges after junior high school assault: Halifax police
Police say a 13-year-old is facing charges after an incident at school in the Spryfield area of Halifax last week.
-
N.S. teacher charged with 2021 sexual assault, exploitation
Halifax police have arrested and charged a Dartmouth teacher for an alleged sexual assault on a youth.
-
HRM, developer reach deal about safety issues at Bloomfield site
A scheduled hearing about serious safety concerns at the site before Nova Scotia's Utility and Review Board was essentially called off Tuesday after the city and the developer struck a deal about the old Bloomfield site.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested, charged in fatal stabbing in Port Alberni
Mounties say a 30-year-old Port Alberni man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city last month.
-
Wily wolf-dog, dubbed WD-40, gives rescuers the slip on Vancouver Island
Residents in southeastern Vancouver Island are being asked to keep an eye out for a large wolf-dog mix-breed that has been wandering around for nearly two months but skillfully avoiding all attempts to trap it.
-
Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty
A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.
Toronto
-
'Walked the talk': Canadian peace activist killed in Hamas attack remembered
The close friend of a Canadian peace activist who was killed during Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel is being remembered as someone who “walked the talk."
-
Amtrak touts proposed Toronto-Chicago rail corridor, as Via tempers expectations
Amtrak is making a sales pitch to connect its lines in Detroit to Via Rail tracks across the border, hoping to lay the ground for passenger service between Toronto and Chicago.
-
Federal government announces $1.2B in loans to spur rental construction in Toronto
The federal government said Tuesday that it will help build more than 2,600 rental homes in Toronto by providing $1.2 billion worth of fully repayable low-interest loans.
Montreal
-
English school boards joins three-day strike set for next week
Several English Montreal school boards plan to join the strike action next week for three days.
-
Posters of Israel-Hamas conflict plastered in Montreal Metro stations
The STM says it has asked Montreal police to investigate after posters bearing images of the Israel-Hamas conflict were plastered in several Metro stations.
-
Quebec will pay $5-7 million to host L.A. Kings in Quebec City
The Quebec government is awarding a subsidy of between $5 million and $7 million for two Los Angeles Kings exhibition games in Quebec City, to be held at the Centre Vidéotron in October 2024.
Ottawa
-
Man charged for assault and anti-Semitic statements at Kanata gas station
A 50-year-old Carleton Place man has been charged for assault and making anti-Semitic statements at a gas station in Kanata.
-
Ottawa driver with anti-gay bumper sticker pulled over for unfit vehicle
The Ottawa Police pulled over and towed a vehicle displaying a homophobic bumper sticker in Ottawa's west-end on Monday for a litany of traffic violations.
-
Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty
A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Police with sledgehammer, electric saw raid Cambridge magic mushroom dispensary
Police raided a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge, Ont. on Tuesday, just weeks after it first opened on King Street.
-
Home, being pulled by a tractor, goes into the ditch
Drivers are being asked to avoid Cockshutt Road, just south of Brantford, after a home being pulled by tractor ended up in a ditch.
-
Ont. man facing thousands in medical bills after mother falls ill on trip from Nigeria
Tony Nwokoro is fighting to save his mother’s life.
Saskatoon
-
Health officials release 'action plan' to take pressure off Saskatoon hospitals
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says its new "action plan" will help take the pressure of Saskatoon's embattled hospitals.
-
Saskatoon police airplane captures high-speed getaway on camera
The Saskatoon Police Service air support unit released dramatic video of a dangerous high-speed pursuit on Monday, and they say it's not an isolated incident.
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue five cats after major house blaze
The Saskatoon Fire Department says five cats were evacuated alive and no one was injured in a major fire that seriously damaged two homes on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral for woman found murdered in Sudbury woods
After the body of Carol Fournier, 40, was found in a wooded area of Sudbury last week, she is being laid to rest in a funeral service in Timmins on Tuesday.
-
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts
Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft.
-
Northwestern Ont. man jailed at least 15 years for murdering his brother
A northern Ontario man who stabbed his much younger stepbrother to death must serve at least 15 years in prison, a judge has ruled.
Winnipeg
-
Northern Manitoba First Nation says member has died in Ukraine
A northern Manitoba man who went to fight alongside the Ukrainian army has died, the chief of Opaskwayak Cree Nation said Tuesday.
-
Ontario man killed in Winnipeg shooting; teenager arrested
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a teenage male after an Ontario man was killed during a shooting in the city on Sunday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
Regina
-
'Backbone of our community': Structural damage forcing aging small town Sask. arenas to shutdown
Two rural Saskatchewan arenas in Edenwold and Francis have been forced to close for the season after both were deemed unsafe due to structural damage.
-
Man faces break-in charge after impersonating relative of Regina resident
A Regina man is in custody after police say he claimed to be a relative of a resident and began stealing items from their home.
-
Swift Current Broncos head coach suspended indefinitely
The Swift Current Broncos have suspended head coach Devan Praught indefinitely for an alleged violation of the Western Hockey League (WHL) Standards of Conduct, the team said in a news release on Tuesday.