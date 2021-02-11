CALGARY -- Charges have been stayed against a Kentucky man accused of breaching the federal Quarantine Act by visiting a popular tourist destination in Banff while he was supposed to be travelling from Alaska to the continental U.S.

John Pennington, of Kentucky, was given a $1,200 ticket on June 25, 2020.

The next day, police said Pennington was once again stopped at a popular tourist destination near Banff and charged with breaching the federal act.

And RCMP spokesperson confirms charges were stayed on Monday.

No other information was available.