Charges stayed against former Calgary basketball coach

A trial for a former Calgary basketball coach will not go ahead after the Crown decided to stay the charges against the accused.

Sean Maheu was supposed to be in court on Monday, but both the prosecution and defence involved in the case told CTV News that the charges against him were stayed last week.

Maheu was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation after allegations were made about him in 2021. The offences reportedly occurred while he was employed as a youth worker with Hull Services.

Earlier this year, the court said Maheu was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage basketball player, who said he was abused multiple times in 2017, when he was 15 years old.