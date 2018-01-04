The family of a young Calgary man who was killed nearly three years ago is shocked that charges have been dropped against one of the people accused in his death.

Michael Derksen, the brother of Brando Walker, says the situation doesn’t make sense for his family and friends who are still grieving the loss.

Walker was killed in a Saddleridge home and his partially burned body was found near the Elbow River on the Tsuut’ina First Nation back in March 2015.

Four people were charged in connection with his death.

Jamison Childress was killed by U.S. authorities while attempting to cross the border into Washington while two other suspects, including one who was underage at the time, pleaded guilty in the case and are serving their sentences in the community.

Now, a judge has ruled that proceedings cannot continue against the fourth suspect, Dylan Cameron, because of a Jordan application.

Derksen says he and his family are reeling because of the decision.

“I mean, how can it be too long? It’s the rest of our life and that was the end of his life. How can you just decide that it’s been too long when it’s a forever thing?”

Friends of Walker told CTV that they think Childress wanted Walker to sell drugs for him, but he refused.

Now, without a trial, Walker’s family says they won’t ever know what really happened.

“The reasoning for holding him hostage, torturing and killing him. There was no reasoning. That’s something we will always be left with,” Derksen said.

Alberta Justice says the Crown is reviewing the file to determine if the stay should be lifted so the case can be pursued.

(With files from Shaun Frenette)