CALGARY -- Charges have been upgraded against a southern Alberta man in connection with a crash near Lethbridge last year that left a 66-year-old woman dead.

Police said a white Volkswagen Jetta was heading east on Highway 3 when it collided with a red Ford Escape near 51st Street, about 20 kilometres west of Lethbridge.

The driver of the Escape, a 66-year-old woman from Coalhurst, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jetta was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A charge of refusing to provide a blood sample was initially laid against Wesley Brian Phillips, 36, of Lethbridge, however police got a warrant for blood taken for a medical procedure.

Phillips is now facing four charges, including:

Refusal to provide a sample in a collision causing death

Operating a motor vehicle while impaired/over .08 causing death

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to comply with a probation order

He is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on Feb. 14.