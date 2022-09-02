Charges upgraded in random stabbing death at Inglewood condo building

Calgary police say charges against a man accused of randomly stabbing another man to death last week have been upgraded.

Edward Brett Davidson, 39, was killed in the hallway of his Inglewood condo building on the afternoon of Aug. 27.

Cory Carl Miklic, who also goes by the name Cory Szabo, 41, was initially charged with manslaughter, but during a court appearance Friday the charge was upgraded to second-degree murder.

Police allege that Miklic used a knife to attack Davidson "randomly" and "without prior provocation," saying its not believed the two had ever met before.

Miklic remains in custody pending his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Sept. 6.

Cory Carl Szabo, the man accused in the fatal Aug 27 stabbing of Edward Brett Davidson in Inglewood, appears in a Feb 2020 surveillance image in connection with the investigation into an assault on a St. Mary's University employee (CPS)