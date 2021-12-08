Charitable donations on the decline in Canada: Fraser Institute report

Fewer Canadians are donating to charity and those who do are donating less.

That’s the findings of the Fraser Institute’s annual study of Canadians donating habits, titled Generosity in Canada: the 2021 Generosity Index.

The Fraser Institute uses publicly available data from Canadian’s tax returns to determine how much Canadians from each province donate, and what percentage of their income they give.

“We're seeing a continuing trend of Canadians donating less as a share of their income. That actually hit the second lowest point since the year 2000, in terms of the share of income donated by Canadians,” said Fraser Institute senior economist Jake Fuss.

“So that's certainly bad news for the most vulnerable people in our society, who rely on charitable donations for essential things like food and shelter in particular."

Manitobans are the most generous, with both the highest percentage of individual donors (21.9 per cent), and the highest percentage of income being given to charity (0.74 per cent).

Newfoundland and Labrador had the lowest percentage of donors (17.1 per cent), while Quebecers donated the lowest percentage of their incomes (0.24 per cent).

Albertans fall in the middle of the pack; fifth among provinces terms of how many donate to charity. The report found 18.6 per cent of Albertans reported charitable donations on their 2019 returns, the same as those in Quebec.

Albertans who did donate gave the highest amount among Canadians, offering up an average of $2,857 per donation.

Finn says that is still well below historic donation levels.

“In Alberta, for instance, we've seen about a 22 per cent drop in the proportion of tax filers making donations over the last decade," he said.

"And we've also seen about a 10 per cent drop in the share of income donated in Alberta as well over the last decade. These are pretty serious numbers. And they obviously have big implications, too, for charities and for vulnerable people in our society, who rely on these charitable donations for a lot of things in their daily lives,”

URGENT CALL FOR DONATIONS

One of the charities hit hard by a drop in donations is Closer to Home Community Services, which issued an urgent plea for more donors to support its Adopt-a-Family program.

In a press release dated Dec. 6 the groups says it has identified a record number of families needing support.

"Over 450 families are registered, and as of today, only 144 are adopted by a donor, and there are 350 more families on the waiting list, which grows daily," read the release.

"Without increased financial support now, Closer to Home faces the heartbreaking decision to turn away families in need this year.”

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent health restriction forced the organization to rethink how it receives and distributes goods, turning to taking more cash donations and delivering gift cards rather than receiving, storing and, distributing hard goods.

“Adopt-a-Family means so much to hundreds of vulnerable families in our community,” said Suzan Valenta, Closer to Home’s director of philanthropy.

“We want to ensure every family is supported, loved and cared for this holiday season. You could make a big difference for a family who’s struggling this time of year.”

Closer to Home says it needs to collect donations by Dec. 10 to ensure delivery by Christmas Eve.

You can learn more about its programs, or make a donation through its website.